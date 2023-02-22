‘Is Jaishankarji suffering from Stockholm syndrome?’ Cong's attack on LAC remark

The Congress on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on external affairs minister S Jaishankar and said though he wanted to attack Rahul Gandhi, he ended up insulting the armed forces when he said India is a smaller economy in contrast with the China economy. "When you say this, you hurt the valour and the pride of the Army. Going by this, no one will fight the superpowers of the world. No one has given such a controversial statement on China so far. And he is the longest serving ambassador in China," Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said raising six questions to the foreign minister.

"What are those photos of Chinese aggression? What is his reaction that our patrolling points now have become buffer zone? What about the bridge being built? Did you advise PM Modi to claim in front of the world that there has been no Chinese incursion? Is this your advice to the government to divert attention from this, Jaishankar ji? Are you suffering from Stockholm syndrome?" the Congress leader said.

"I am not saying this in a humorous way. But Stockholm syndrome is real when someone falls in love with it kidnapper. Instead of showing lal ankh, your government extends the red carpet wearing a red shirt to Xi Jinping," the Congress leader said.

What did Jaishankar say on China?

In his interview with ANI, Jaishankar spoke elaborately on the China issue. Countering a question that whether the Modi government is reactive, not proactive, on the issue, Jaishankar said, "I won't say we are fortifying the border. We are legitimately building our border infrastructure because they are building their border infrastructure. In my view, we should have done it 25 years ago," Jaishankar said.

"Again, we are reactive that means?" ANI editor Smita Prakash asked.

"I mean, look they are the bigger economy. What am I going to do? As a smaller economy, I am going to pick up a fight with the bigger economy? It's not a question of being reactionary, it's a question of common sense," Jaishankar said.

"You also have to keep in mind that we had an agreement that you are not supposed to bring the military to the border. Please understand, why do we reach an agreement. It is to stabilise the situation. It's not for love and affection," Jaishankar said.

