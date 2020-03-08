IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held from Jamia Nagar: Cops

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:11 IST

A couple from Kashmir, accused of links with the Islamic State - Khorasan Province, has been detained by the police from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday morning, people familiar with the development said. The couple, a senior official associated with the intelligence-driven early morning operation in the national capital Delhi alleged, had been in touch with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan to exploit the ongoing agitation against the amended citizenship law to incite Muslim youth to carry out terror strikes.

“Jahanzaib Sami and wife Hinda Bashir Beigh, a couple from Srinagar in Kashmir, have been detained. We are in the process of completing the formalities to place them under arrest,” a senior police officer told Hindustan Times.

Jahanzaib Sami had come to the notice of the Indian intelligence operatives some time back for his association with senior members of ISKP in Afghanistan. The ISKP is the Afghanistan-based affiliate of IS. It appears that he intended to carry out terror strikes including a suicide attack and had also been attempting to procure weapons for this purpose.

For the present, however, Jahanzaib Sami’s activities were largely confined to propaganda for the proscribed terror group on cyber space and had been advocating that the group should expand its focus to the Indian hinterland, and not just Jammu and Kashmir.

Intelligence officials say that Jahanzaib Sami had also been in touch with Huzaifa al-Bakistani, the Pakistani commander of the Islamic State’s Khorasan wing who played a key role in efforts to radicalise Kashmiri youngsters to join the terror group. Huzaifa al-Bakistani, a Pakistani national who first joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba before upgrading to the IS, was a well-known online recruiter for IS.

Huzaifa al-Bakistani was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. His death was confirmed in July last year by the media channel of IS which claimed he had given “sleepless nights to Indian agencies.