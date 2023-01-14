'Is there no value of your life?': IAS officer as man narrowly avoids being run over by train | Watch

A man who crossed railway tracks to move between platforms had a narrow escape as he avoided being run over by a train, with the help of a policeman, who also later hit the man, apparently for his irresponsible action.

Awanish Sharan, a Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer of 2009 batch, shared the hair-raising video on his Twitter account.

“Is there no value of your life?" tweeted Sharan (roughly translated from Hindi).

In the video, the man can be seen leaping over the railings separating the two tracks. Then, just as he tries to jump on to the destination platform, one of his shoes comes off. He picks it up and goes to the other side of the track to put it back on, even as a policeman spots him and rushes towards him.

The man then comes back on the track and, with the policeman's help, manages to get on to the platform in the nick of time. In doing so, he comes right in front of the train, which is slowing down.

And then comes the slap.

Many on social media said he deserved to be slapped.

“The slap in the end was heartwarming,” tweeted Zorro co-founder Abhishek Asthana, who goes by the Twitter name Gabbbar Singh.

Responding to Asthana, actor Ranvir Shorey shared a ‘Dil Maange More’ GIF.

“yes but one more was required,” said a user, while another said ‘2 more slaps was definitely required.’

One user could not believe the man went back to put on his shoe.

It is, however, not known when and where the incident took place. The train appears to be a Mumbai local and has ‘WR’ (Western Railway) written on it.

