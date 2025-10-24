Edit Profile
    ISIS module busted; two suspected terrorists undergoing ‘fidayeen’ attacks training arrested: Delhi Police

    The accused, both named Adnan and hailing from Bhopal, were arrested based on inputs following a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal.

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 11:19 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday said it has busted an ISIS module and arrested two suspected terrorists who were allegedly undergoing training for “fidayeen” (suicide) attacks, news agency ANI reported.

    The Delhi Police Special Cell said it has busted an ISIS module and arrested two suspected terrorists. (HT file)
    The accused, both named Adnan and hailing from Bhopal, were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs following a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior police officer.

    "Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," the officer said.

    The suspects are being interrogated to ascertain their network and the extent of their plans, police said. "The arrests have averted a possible terror attack in Delhi," the officer added.

    Initial reports indicated that a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the operation, and one of the arrested suspects has been identified as Adnan.

    A senior officer said the operation was conducted by a team led by additional commissioner Pramod Kushwaha and ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, The Times of India reported.

    The busted module is believed to be inspired by ISIS and may have links to Pakistan’s ISI, which allegedly operates such networks under the guise of the Islamic State.

    Reports claimed that the operation was still underway as officials worked to trace the entire network and identify other associates. The interrogation of the two suspects is continuing, with agencies probing their plans and possible connections to international terror outfits.

