Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / ‘Should’ve been done earlier': Former vice president Hamid Ansari on India sending relief to Palestine

‘Should’ve been done earlier': Former vice president Hamid Ansari on India sending relief to Palestine

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Oct 22, 2023 09:25 PM IST

India sent 38.5 tonnes of medical aid and disaster relief materials that have reached Egypt.

Former Vice President of India Hamid Ansari on Sunday said the relief aid by India to Gaza should have been sent earlier."It is a good thing and should have been done earlier," Ansari was quoted by PTI as saying. The ex-vice president's remark comes on a day when India's humanitarian aid to Palestine reached Egypt. The IAF C-17 aircraft had taken off from Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase with nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material including life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items.

Former Vice President of India Hamid Ansari.(PTI File Photo)

India's humanitarian assistance to Palestine comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.“Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue”, the prime minister had posted on social media platform X. "The Indian annual contribution to UNRWA was increased from USD 1.25 million to USD 5 million in 2018. India has pledged an annual contribution of USD 5 million for the next two years (FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25)", external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Thursday.More than 4,741 Palestinians have been killed and 15,898 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas carried out coordinated strikes on Israel in the morning of October 7. A new convoy of 17 aid trucks entered war-torn Gaza on Sunday as Israel stepped up strikes on the Palestinian enclave which is suffering a "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the war sparked by Hamas's bloody attack, AFP reported.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
israel hamid ansari
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP