Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Israel-Hamas war: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 18

Israel-Hamas war: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 18

PTI |
Oct 14, 2023 02:48 PM IST

The full service carrier, which normally operates five weekly scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, had earlier suspended the services till October 14.

Air India has extended the suspension of its scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 18, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas.

Air India (Representative Photo)

The full service carrier, which normally operates five weekly scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, had earlier suspended the services till October 14.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

An airline official on Saturday said the scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv have now been suspended till October 18.

The carrier will operate chartered flights to bring back Indians depending on the requirements, the official added.

Normally, Air India operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Under Operation Ajay launched by the government to bring Indians who wish to come back from Israel, the airline so far has operated two flights.

Following the unprecedented attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants, Israel has launched a massive counter offensive.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suspension air india conflict tel aviv
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP