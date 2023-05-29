ISRO launches next-gen navigational satellite NVS - 01

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched the NVS - 01 next-generation navigation satellite on-board the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle or GSLV Mk-II from second launch pad at Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation. (ISRO/Twitter)

The space agency aims to augment continuity of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services with this mission. To meet the positioning, navigation and timing requirements of the nation, ISRO has established a regional navigation satellite system called Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC).

Here are the 5 points of the NVS - 01 satellite:

1. The 51.7 metre tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 15th flight, carried the navigation satellite NVS-01 weighing 2,232 kg.

2. The satellite would provide real-time positioning and timing services over India and a region approximately 1,500 km around the mainland.

3. NVS-01 is first of the India's second-generation NavIC satellites that accompany enhanced features including terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, location-based services in mobile devices and marine fisheries.

4. The signals from NavIC are designed to provide user position accurate to better than 20 metres and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds, ISRO said.

5. This mission is the sixth operational flight of the GSLV with indigenous cryogenic stage. The mission life of NVS-01 is expected to be better than 12 years, ISRO said.

(With inputs from agencies)

