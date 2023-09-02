News / India News / ISRO prepares for Chandrayaan 3 ‘sleep mode’ as lunar night nears, says Somanath

ISRO prepares for Chandrayaan 3 ‘sleep mode’ as lunar night nears, says Somanath

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 02, 2023 01:28 PM IST

Chandrayaan 3 mission entering sleep mode as lunar night approaches; rover and lander still functional, said ISRO Chief S Somanath.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission is approaching the conclusion of its planned exploration period, which spans one lunar day equivalent to 14 Earth days. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now preparing to initiate a "sleep mode" operation for the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover as the lunar night approaches, during which temperatures are expected to plummet below -200 degrees Celsius, announced S Somanath, the chief of the Indian space agency on Saturday.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath with others show victory sign after the successful soft-landing Chandrayaan-3 Lander Vikram on the surface of Moon during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at ISRO in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath with others show victory sign after the successful soft-landing Chandrayaan-3 Lander Vikram on the surface of Moon during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at ISRO in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

"The Pragyan rover and Vikram rover are still functional. We are commencing the process of placing both of them into sleep mode in the next one to two days as they need to tolerate the lunar night," Somanath said while delivering a congratulatory message after the successful launch of Aditya L1 sun mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

He further mentioned that the rover has covered a distance of approximately 100 meters from the lander.

ISRO shared a picture of the path taken by the Pragyan rover as part of the lunar exploration mission. It shows the total traverse distance as 101.4m.

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.)

