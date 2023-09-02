News / India News / Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: All systems ready for solar probe launch
Live

Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: All systems ready for solar probe launch

Sep 02, 2023 05:58 AM IST
OPEN APP

Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: The Sun observatory mission will be fired from the second launch pad at Sriharikota at 11.50 am on Saturday.

Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: India is set to launch its maiden solar expedition, the Aditya L1 mission, with ISRO's PSLV rocket. This mission, following the successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar expedition, aims to study the Sun from a vantage point at the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. The L1 position allows continuous observation of the Sun without eclipses.

Preparations in the final phase for India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV-C57, ahead of its launch on Sept. 2, 2023.
Preparations in the final phase for India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV-C57, ahead of its launch on Sept. 2, 2023.(PTI)

The Aditya L1 mission seeks to provide crucial insights into solar phenomena, including coronal heating, Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), pre-flares, and flare activities. These phenomena can impact Earth's near-space environment and communication systems, making early warnings essential.

The spacecraft, equipped with seven payloads, will send data to Earth, with the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) being the most significant payload. It will capture around 1,440 solar images daily for analysis. The propulsion system, including the Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM), plays a vital role in reaching the intended orbit.

The mission's objectives include understanding the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution, and temperature anisotropy. Continuous monitoring of the Sun is crucial for studying solar quakes or Coronal Mass Ejections, which can affect Earth's geomagnetic fields. Aditya L1 represents India's endeavour to study the nearest star in our solar system in detail, contributing to broader knowledge about stars within and beyond the Milky Way.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 02, 2023 05:58 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: All systems ready for Sun mission launch

    Aditya-L1, set to launch from Sriharikota, will be India's inaugural solar space observatory, studying the sun's activities and their impact on space weather from a strategic orbit around Lagrangian Point 1. The 23.10-hour countdown for the launch of Aditya L1 onboard PSLV C57 commenced on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aditya l1 isro

Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: All systems ready for Sun mission launch

india news
Published on Sep 02, 2023 05:58 AM IST

Aditya L1 Mission Live Updates: The Sun observatory mission will be fired from the second launch pad at Sriharikota at 11.50 am on Saturday.

Preparations in the final phase for India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1 onboard the PSLV-C57, ahead of its launch on Sept. 2, 2023.(PTI)
ByKunal Gaurav

INDIA discusses the Modi challenge at Mumbai meet

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, debunking three myths about PM Modi.

Opposition leaders during the INDIA meet, in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 02:59 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji

Some of our leaders responsible for BJP’s defeat: Renukacharya’s jibe at Santhosh

He claimed that numerous party leaders were denied tickets due to Santhosh’s purported ambitions for the chief minister’s position

The former Honnali MLA also accused Santhosh of systematically sidelining senior leaders, claiming that Santhosh’s ultimate goal was to become the chief minister himself.
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 01:10 AM IST
ByArun Dev

Case filed against forest officials over negligence

The deceased, Venkatesh died on August 31 after an injured wild elephant attacked him while he was attempting to tranquillise the mammal

According to the complaint, no proper precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the personnel involved.
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 01:09 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh

Ration cards can be modified to avail ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ aid: Government

The ration card holders can now change the head of the family in the ration cards by nominating women, thus, allowing them to avail monthly assistance of ₹2,000

The Congress government launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on August 30 in Mysuru. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 01:08 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Goverment may start state airline to boost regional connectivity

Patil said he has held discussions with owner and founder of Star Air, Sanjay Ghodawat regarding the initiative

According to Patil, the idea was born out of the government’s decision to start maintaining airports on its own. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 01:08 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Rickshaw driver held for moral policing: Police

In the reel, Nayaz is allegedly seen threatening a burqa-clad woman and the man for chanting “Jai Shri Ram” in a video

A 22-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly threatening a couple who posted a video on social media chanting religious slogans
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 01:06 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Kids of ‘invalid marriages’ have right to property share: Supreme Court

The top court, however, held that the children from such “void or voidable” marriages will not be able to inherit the ancestral properties.

The Supreme Court passed the judgment while hearing a petition pertaining to legal questions on whether children, born out of annulled or invalid marriages, were entitled to a share in the ancestral property of their parents under Hindu laws. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 03:01 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas

HC disqualifies JD(S)’s lone MP Revanna over false poll affidavit

HC also directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against Prajwal Revanna for election malpractice

Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He was the only candidate from the party to win the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in 2019 (HT PHOTO)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 01:15 AM IST
ByArun Dev

In Puthuppally, AK Antony campaigns for Congress, his son for BJP

While they were not seen or photographed together, it was the first time the father-son duo campaigned in an election on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony with his wife Elizabeth Antony meets former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy's wife Mariamma Ummen and son Chandy Oommen, in Kottayam on Friday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

SIT submits its charge sheet in Aluva minor’s rape, murder case

The sole accused in the case, a 29-year-old native from Bihar, has been charged under various sections of the ICP and Pocso Act including kidnapping, destruction of evidence, rape and murder

The police have collected medical evidence and DNA samples which point to the complicity of the accused (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

Pakistan national who entered India illegally via Nepal held in Hyderabad

The accused has been identified as Faiz Mohammed from Swat village in Shangal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

The police said a case has been registered in the matter at the Bahadurpura police station. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 12:54 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

SC refuses to stay high court order on construction of houses for EWS section in Amaravati

A division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sanjeev Khanna said there was no hurry in taking a decision on the issue

The state government on August 8 filed an SLP in the Supreme Court challenging the interim orders of the high court. (AP)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 12:53 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Congress plans massive rally, CWC meeting ahead of Telangana polls

The PCC spokesperson said the high command responded positively to the proposal and indicated to the PCC to make arrangements

As per the proposal put forth by the TPCC to the high command, the CWC will hold its first meeting in Hyderabad on September 16. (Hindustan Times)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 12:53 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Rohini Commission may recommend key changes to OBC quota policy

The report, which is more than 1,000-pages long, is divided in two parts.

Justice G Rohini Commission’s report , which is more than 1,000-page long, is divided in two parts -- the first deals with how the OBC quota should be allocated; and the second is an updated list of all 2,633 OBC castes across the country. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Sep 02, 2023 01:13 AM IST
BySunetra Choudhury
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out