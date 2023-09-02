ISRO Chief Somanath gets adorable gift: Vikram Lander model from young neighbour

With recent successful space missions, including the remarkable Chandrayaan 3 soft landing and the momentous Aditya L1 launch, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is receiving widespread adoration and support from across India. A heartwarming gesture recently unfolded when a young child from the neighbourhood presented ISRO Chief S. Somanath with a handcrafted model of the Vikram lander. ISRO Chief S Somanath receives handcrafted Vikram Lander model from young neighbour in heartwarming moment(X/DrPVVenkitakri1)

P.V. Venkitakrishnan, an ISRO scientist, shared this touching moment on the social media platform X, writing, "ISRO Chief Sri Somanath today had a surprise visitor. A young neighbour boy has handed over his own-made Vikram Lander model to the ISRO chief on behalf of all the neighbours."

Such heartwarming interactions are not isolated incidents. ISRO scientists are being showered with accolades from various quarters. Following today's launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the space agency.

On the X social media platform, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation, saying, “After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.”

In another uplifting moment that went viral on social media, ISRO Chief Somanath was seen receiving applause mid-air during a flight.

Aditya L1 launched

Aditya L1 mission, India's pioneering endeavour to study the Sun from space, successfully took off aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO reported that Aditya-L1 has commenced power generation, with its solar panels fully deployed. The first EarthBound firing to elevate its orbit is scheduled for September 3, around 11:45am IST.

The primary objective of the Aditya L1 mission is to observe the Sun's corona and gain insights into its extraordinary heat. Differing from the Chandrayaan 3 mission, where the Vikram lander softly touched down near the lunar south pole with the Pragyan rover on board, the Aditya L1 solar probe is positioned at the first Lagrange point within the Earth-Sun system.