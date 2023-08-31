‘National hero’: Indigo flight attendant welcomes ISRO chairman S Somanath

A video of ISRO chairman S Somanath being welcomed on an Indigo flight has won people over. The video shows Indigo cabin crew Pooja Shah announcing how they are extremely happy to have S Somanath with them on the flight. The image shows ISRO chairman S Somanath with an Indigo crew member. (Instagram/@freebird_pooja)

“MR S. SOMANATH The chairman of ISRO. Felt privileged getting a chance to serve Mr S. Somanath on board our INDIGO flight,” Shah wrote as she posted the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “It’s always a pleasure to have national heroes on our flight.”

In the video, Shah is seen announcing about S Somanath being a passenger on the flight. She urges other passengers to give him a huge round of applause. As the video progresses, she is heard thanking the chairman for “making India proud.”

Take a look at this video of ISRO chairman onboard an Indigo flight:

The video was shared about 18 hours ago. Since then, the video has accumulated close to 1.8 lakh views. The share has also received several likes and comments.

“That's really sweet of you to welcome our Chairman sir. Thank you for showing some love towards ISRO,” posted an Instagram user. “He’s so down to earth,” added another. “Proud moment and you are very lucky to get a chance to meet him and to greet him,” commented a third. “This is beautiful,” joined a fourth. “Such a proud moment,” wrote a fifth.

ISRO made history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon on August 23. The brain behind India’s ambitious moon mission is S Somanath. Besides, P Veeramuthuvel is the project director for India’s latest lunar touchdown, with Kalpana K as the deputy project director.