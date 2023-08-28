News / India News / Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on moon

Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on moon

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 28, 2023 04:45 PM IST

India took a giant leap on August 23 as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said that the Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location on the lunar surface.

ISRO shared image on X.(ISRO/ X)
ISRO shared image on X.(ISRO/ X)

Read here: ISRO sets date for launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission: All you need to know

The space agency while sharing the images on X (formerly Twitter) said, “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It's now safely heading on a new path."

India took a giant leap on August 23 as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

Read here: Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares video of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ Point

Overall, India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out