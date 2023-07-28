Isro completes two more hot tests for Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully carried out two more hot tests on the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Odisha, the space agency said on Thursday.

Isro successfully tested the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System at IPRC, in Mahendragiri (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These tests, conducted on Wednesday, marked the second and third hot tests in the Service Module-System Demonstration Model (SM-SDM) phase-2 series. SMPS is designed and developed by the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) in Bengaluru and Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram. The first hot test was conducted on July 19.During tests, the thrusters were operated in both continuous and pulse mode, in sync with the mission profile, Isro official said.

Also read | Chandrayaan-3 successfully completes final earth orbit-raising manoeuvre: ISRO

“The initial hot test, which lasted for 723.6 second, focused on demonstrating orbital module injection, and the calibration burn of 100 N thrusters and liquid apogee motor (LAM) engines. The calibration burn was essential to identify and isolate any non-operational engines. The LAM engines and reaction control system (RCS) thrusters performed as expected.” Isro said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The space agency added, “The latter hot test, with a duration of 350 seconds, aimed to demonstrate the circularisation of the Orbital Module to achieve the final orbit.”

Isro’s Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human space flight capability by launching crew of three members to an orbit of 400km for a three-day mission and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters. The project is accomplished through an optimal strategy by considering inhouse expertise, experience of Indian industry, intellectual capabilities of Indian academia and research institutions along with cutting edge technologies available with international agencies.

Isro scientists said that during the latest test, the LAM engines operated in continuous mode, while the RCS thrusters were fired in pulse mode. Three more hot tests are scheduled to demonstrate de-boosting requirements and off-nominal mission scenarios. These tests will further validate and refine the performance of the propulsion system, ensuring its readiness for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON