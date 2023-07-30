ISRO to launch Singapore's earth observation satellite today. Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV-C56 to place Singapore's DS-SAR - a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites today. The lift-off will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), the first launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 6:30 am.

“The countdown leading to the launch on July 30, 2023, at 06:30 Hrs. IST has commenced,” the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency wrote on Twitter.

All you need to know about the mission:

According to ISRO, the DS-SAR satellite - which weighs 360kg and was developed under a partnership between DSTA, representing the Government of Singapore, and ST Engineering - will be launched into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude. The New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured the 44.4 meters tall PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite. The PSLV has earned its title 'as the workhorse of ISRO' through consistently delivering various satellites into low earth orbits. Once deployed and operational, the DS-SAR satellite will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore, as per ISRO. The DS-SAR will carry a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries which will allow the satellite to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 meter resolution. Along with DS-SAR, the PSLV-C56 will carry six co-passenger customer satellites - VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

