ISRO to launch PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites on July 30: 5 facts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C56 carrying Singapore's DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passengers, will be launched on July 30. ISRO added that New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite.

The PSLV-C56 will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), the first launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 6:30am.

According to the ISRO, the primary payload, DS-SAR satellite, which weighs 360kg and was developed under a partnership between DSTA, representing the Government of Singapore, and ST Engineering, would be launched into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude.

The ISRO added that New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite. On April 19, the ISRO had launched two satellites, TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4 belonging to Singapore onboard the PSLV.

Here are 5 things about the new mission:

1. The ISRO said the PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to the PSLV-C55 mission launched in April 2023.

2. Once deployed and operational, DS-SAR will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore.

3. Further, ST Engineering would use the satellite for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

4. DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and is capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.

5. Along with DS-SAR, the PSLV-C56 will carry VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

