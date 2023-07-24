Home / India News / ISRO to launch PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites on July 30: 5 facts

ISRO to launch PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites on July 30: 5 facts

ByShobhit Gupta
Jul 24, 2023 01:41 PM IST

The PSLV-C56 will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), the first launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 6:30 am.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passengers, will be launched on July 30.

ISRO added that New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite.(Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO added that New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite.(Twitter/@ISRO)

The PSLV-C56 will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), the first launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 6:30am.

According to the ISRO, the primary payload, DS-SAR satellite, which weighs 360kg and was developed under a partnership between DSTA, representing the Government of Singapore, and ST Engineering, would be launched into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude.

The ISRO added that New Space India Limited (NSIL) has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite. On April 19, the ISRO had launched two satellites, TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4 belonging to Singapore onboard the PSLV.

Here are 5 things about the new mission:

1. The ISRO said the PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to the PSLV-C55 mission launched in April 2023.

2. Once deployed and operational, DS-SAR will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the government of Singapore.

3. Further, ST Engineering would use the satellite for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

4. DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and is capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.

5. Along with DS-SAR, the PSLV-C56 will carry VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration.

(With inputs from ISRO)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out