It was close, says Assam CM Sarma on security breach at Hyderabad event

Assam chief minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said there was “zero distance” between him and the man who tried to snatch his mic during an event in Telangana capital Hyderabad on Friday. Stating that he could have been attacked with a sharp weapon, Sarma said if the man is a member of any political party, then the incident reeks of indecency and goes against India’s values.

“If a political party's member does such a thing then it looks indecent. It was against India's culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava',” Sarma told reporters.

He further said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government should take action in this matter.

Videos doing the rounds on social media showed the man, identified as Nand Kishore Vyas, approaching Sarma on stage from behind, interrupting the speaker, trying to dismantle the mic, and turning aggressively to face the Assam CM. The incident happened during a Ganesh festival programme in the MJ Market area in the Telangana capital.

The people on the stage quickly overpowered the man and he was immediately taken into preventive custody by the Hyderabad police.

On Friday, Vyas told the media, “He can have Ganesh darshan and give a speech but when he used derogatory language for the chief minister (K Chandrashekhar Rao), we could not tolerate it. If someone says something wrong about our chief minister, it will not be tolerated.”

Sarma, earlier, had said Rao only indulged in dynasty politics. “The Telangana CM speaks about BJP-free politics, but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics,” he had said.