Assam assembly deputy speaker reacts after man snatches Himanta Sarma's mic

Assam assembly deputy speaker Numal Momin on Friday demanded a “fair inquiry” into an apparent security breach incident during chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's public meeting in Hyderabad when a man tried to tear away the mic from its stand. Calling the event a “complete failure of the Telangana government”, Momin said Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should “apologise to the people of Assam”.

“Today's event is a complete failure of the Telangana government. I demand fair inquiry into it. Telangana CM KCR should apologise to the people of Assam for this incident,” news agency ANI quoted the deputy speaker as saying.

Sarma was heckled by the man during a Ganesh festival programme at MJ Market area in the Telangana capital.

In a video which has been circulating on social media, the man, wearing a pink kanduva (scarf), can be seen approaching Sarma on stage from behind, interrupting the speaker, trying to dismantle the mic and turning aggressively to face Sarma. He then said a few words before being taken away.

Meanwhile, Sarma hit out at KCR and said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief has only been involved in dynasty politics. “Chief minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country's politics should be free from dynastic politics,” he told ANI.

Sarma is on a visit to Hyderabad to participate in various programmes. The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti had invited Sarma and Udupi seer Pejawar Swamiji Dharmadhikari to visit Hyderabad for the grand Ganesh Immersion Shobhayatra.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Mahalaxmi temple in the city.