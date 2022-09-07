‘Rahul should go to Pakistan if Cong wants...’: Assam CM’s jibe at ‘Bharat Jodo’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress as a comedy of the century and blamed the party for the country’s division in 1947.

The Congress is set to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari at 4pm on Wednesday. The journey through 12 states is expected to cover 3,750 kms in 150 days.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a comedy of the century. The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust and united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for Bharat Jodo Yatra if they want unification,” Sarma tweeted on Wednesday.

Reacting to him, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “I don’t take Assam CM seriously, because he has to prove his loyalty every day after having been a part of Congress for 20-25 years. He’s a recent migrant to the BJP, so he has to make outrageous statements every day.”

In a counter attack, Sarma said, “First, tell me who Jairam Ramesh is? Is he someone who lives in Assam? Who is he? I have no idea. Who will remember the name of a Congress leader? I was never very close to any man with such a name when I was in Congress. I don’t even know who he is.”

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel took on his Assam counterpart. “He (Sarma) is spewing venom. He must have visited the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) office and seen ‘Akhand Bharat’s map. BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) says Muslims to be sent to Pakistan as well as the country to be merged for ‘Akhand Bharat’. What does it mean to send them and merge later?” he told reporters in Raipur.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on Wednesday morning. “I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too,” he said in a tweet later. “Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome,” he added.

