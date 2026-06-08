‘It was gorgeous’: Ex-US First Lady Jill Biden wanted to buy the diamond gifted by PM Modi

Former US first lady Jill Biden has revealed that she considered buying a synthetic diamond gifted to her by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2023 state visit to Washington, but abandoned the idea after US officials valued the stone at eight times its stated price.

The former first lady noted that government officials routinely took possession of gifts she received if they were deemed to have more than nominal value.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In her recently released memoir, View from the East Wing: A Memoir, Biden recounts receiving a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond from Modi, who presented it as a symbol of India’s ambition to become a global leader in the synthetic diamond industry.

Under US ethics rules, gifts received by the president and first lady during official engagements belong to the federal government. However, recipients may purchase such gifts by paying their fair market value as determined by government appraisals.

“In the case of Modi’s diamond, the prime minister said that it had been handmade in his hometown for $2,500. He even had the bill of sale. I thought, Maybe I’ll buy it. Then the State Department appraised it at $20,000, so I did not,” Biden wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The diamond was gorgeous,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The diamond was gorgeous,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former first lady noted that government officials routinely took possession of gifts she received if they were deemed to have more than nominal value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former first lady noted that government officials routinely took possession of gifts she received if they were deemed to have more than nominal value. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although she chose not to purchase the diamond, Biden had it mounted in a ring that she wore during official occasions while serving as first lady. The ring was later returned to government custody. “When we left office, I gave it back. The ring went into a warehouse along with an infinitude of other presidential gifts, many of which are simply destroyed,” she wrote. India has similar rules for gifts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although she chose not to purchase the diamond, Biden had it mounted in a ring that she wore during official occasions while serving as first lady. The ring was later returned to government custody. “When we left office, I gave it back. The ring went into a warehouse along with an infinitude of other presidential gifts, many of which are simply destroyed,” she wrote. India has similar rules for gifts {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The account offers a glimpse into the protocols surrounding diplomatic gift exchanges between world leaders. In India, too, gifts received by ministers and government officials are governed by strict rules.

Official gifts are deposited in the Toshakhana, maintained by the Ministry of External Affairs. If a gift is valued at less than ₹5,000, it may be retained by the recipient. If its assessed value exceeds ₹5,000, the recipient can acquire it by paying the difference between the assessed value and ₹5,000.

ALSO READ | $20,000 diamond, silver train model: A look at some gifts from India to US presidents

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Elsewhere in the memoir, Biden recalled some of the logistical and cultural considerations involved in hosting Modi’s state visit in June 2023, including the challenges of planning the White House state dinner.

“Something always required reshuffling. At the India state dinner in June 2023, we thought we’d be safe with a vegetarian menu, but there were dozens of last-minute requests for vegan, dairy-free, and garlic-free meals. The kitchen had its hands full adjusting plates to meet the guests’ needs,” she wrote. The dinner attracted attention at the time for being the first White House state dinner in recent memory to feature an entirely plant-based menu. Curated by chef Nina Curtis, it incorporated Indian flavours through dishes such as a salad with marinated millets, stuffed portobello mushrooms with saffron-infused risotto, and a rose and a cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Biden also described efforts to respect cultural sensitivities while preparing for official engagements with foreign dignitaries.

“We worked with designers to find something culturally appropriate –– so, no white if the country we’re hosting is India, China or Japan, as white symbolizes death in those cultures,” she wrote.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON