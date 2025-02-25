‘It will 100% happen’: Punjab Congress leader on buzz over Arvind Kejriwal's possible Rajya Sabha entry

Amid speculation over AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s potential entry into the Rajya Sabha, Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday claimed that it is certain to happen. Bajwa said that Kejriwal initially considered entering through the seat of deceased AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi but withdrew due to concerns over backlash in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (ANI )

This will 100 per cent happen, Bajwa told news agency ANI on being asked about the speculation surrounding Arvind Kejriwal.

"First, Kejriwal wanted to come through Gurpreet's (deceased AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi) seat. But then he felt that this would have a massive reaction in Punjab and Punjabis wouldn't stand outsiders. So, he took a step back. Most probably, there can be some truth to the information regarding Arora sahab (speculations around AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora contesting Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll),” Bajwa added.

He also made startling allegations against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming that he is in talks to join the BJP. Bajwa alleged that Union minister Ravneet Bittu is facilitating secret discussions between Mann and BJP leaders.

"Bittu is only pretending to protest outside the CM's residence, while in reality, he is arranging secret meetings between the CM and BJP leaders," he said.

Predicting a political shake-up, Bajwa suggested that the AAP government in Punjab could collapse within the next four to five months, drawing parallels to the political developments in Maharashtra.

Bajwa claims 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with Congress

On Monday, Pratap Singh Bajwa made claims, saying that 32 AAP MLAs are in touch with him and are ready to switch to the Congress.

Drawing a parallel to Maharashtra’s political turmoil, Bajwa compared the situation to the "Eknath Shinde episode," where Shiv Sena MLAs defected to form a new government. He further claimed that these MLAs are making "advance bookings" to join Congress, just as people book tickets early for Diljit Dosanjh's concerts.

"There will be an 'Eknath Shinde episode' in Punjab in the coming months. These MLAs are doing 'advance booking' to join the Congress, just like people buy tickets in advance for Diljit Dosanjh's show," Bajwa said.

As the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Bajwa asserted that the MLAs are leaving AAP because they see no future with the party. He insisted that Congress is not trying to destabilise the government, but rather, the MLAs are joining voluntarily.

"Our program is not to destabilise the government. The (AAP MLAs) themselves are coming to Congress. They understand that they have no future. Once elections are called, we will call them," he told reporters.

Reacting to Bajwa's statements, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema strongly criticised him, accusing him of indulging in "low-level politics" to secure a place in the BJP.

"He does low-level politics because he wants to join BJP. First, he sends his brother (Fatehjang Singh Bajwa) to the party... he is hungry for power. We stand firmly with Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and AAP. No MLA is going anywhere... Bajwa is an expert in spreading lies," Cheema told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tarun Chugh also weighed in, claiming that leaders from both AAP and Congress are eager to join the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)