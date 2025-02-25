Bajwa takes on AAP government in Punjab over ‘dismal’ revenue from sand mining

The leader of opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Monday cornered the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over “unkept promise of generating a revenue of ₹20,000 crore annually from sand mining as committed by ruling party’s convener Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2022 state assembly elections”. Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition Partap singh Bajwa during the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

“The average revenue from mining is ₹288 crore as a total of ₹864 crore has been generated during three years of AAP government. I want to ask the government where has the balance of the promised revenue of ₹59,000 crore evaporated,” asked Bajwa while speaking during the zero hour in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The figure ( ₹288 crore) Bajwa cited is barely 1.44% of ₹20,000 crore.

Bajwa alleged, “A relative of a minister in the state cabinet is operating a stone crusher company — New Sutlej Stone Crusher — without any permission from the state government. Moreover, it is running without power connection, drawing power generators.”

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said the theme of the government was zero corruption but the manner in which the government is handling sand mining doesn’t approve of that.

Speaking on the recent visit of a team of members from Ravi-Beas Water Tribunal, Pargat Singh asked the state government to deal in appropriate manner because “any wrong decision by Punjab could prove suicidal” for the state. “It is to be kept in mind that Rajasthan and Haryana are not riparian states and this should be kept in mind before committing anything,” he added.

Sale of spurious milk

During the zero hour, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh said that state’s cooperative Milkfed was selling spurious milk. “I want to bring on record that three ministries of the state – health, cooperation and dairy development are supposed to keep a check but all turning a blind eye. “I suggest the house to make a law against sale of spurious milk,” added the Kapurthala MLA.

Roads damaged amid Shambu protest

AAP MLA from Dera Bassi Kuljit Singh Randhawa apprised the house that due to ongoing protest at Shambu, the link roads have been damaged as the traffic is diverted through smaller roads. He requested the PWD minister to make arrangements for repairing these roads.

Randhawa also demanded that roads from his constituency to Panjokhra Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala be strengthened as a large number of pilgrims travel on that road. Similarly, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Majitha Ganieve Majithia also highlighted the issue of damaged link roads in her constituency, seeking urgent repair.