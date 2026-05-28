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'It would be historic’: Jamieson Greer says India-US trade talks set for next week

The US delegation visiting India from June 1-4 will be led by Assistant US trade representative Brendan Lynch, Jamieson Greer said.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 10:32 am IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Shashank Mattoo
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US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday that he expects to meet commerce minister Piyush Goyal “soon” even as an American trade delegation prepares to visit India next week for talks on an interim bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

US trade representative Jamieson Greer said he he expects to meet Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal “soon”.(REUTERS)

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, Greer expressed hope that the agreement could be finalised soon. “We’ve had many meaningful discussions. We have a framework agreement done with the Indians. I have a team going there next week. I expect to meet with my counterparts soon as well,” Greer said. “I would really like to be in a position to finalize our agreement with them as well on the basis of the joint framework we agreed to. It would be historic for the US and India.”

US team to visit India on June 1

The US delegation visiting India from June 1-4 will be led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, Greer said.

Senior officials from India and US have held meetings in recent weeks. US ambassador Sergio Gor met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 20, while US secretary of state Marco Rubio visited India from May 23-26.

HT on April 25 reported that the talks were proceeding on two broad tracks, establishing a legally tenable tariff architecture following the Supreme Court’s ruling, and securing India’s comparative advantage over competing exporters like China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

Tariff uncertainty in focus

The negotiations are taking place amid legal uncertainty surrounding reciprocal tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The uncertainty follows the US Supreme Court’s February 20 ruling striking down the reciprocal tariffs under IEEPA. The ruling affected the proposed tariff framework that had formed part of the February 7 understanding between India and the US.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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