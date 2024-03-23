It's ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’! Bhutan PM thanks Narendra Modi for visiting

Bhutan prime minister Tshering Tobgay on Sunday thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi for visiting the Himalayan nation despite inclement weather and his busy schedule ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He further said that fulfilling the promise of the state visit is "Modi Ki Guarantee" phenomenon. During the two-day visit, PM Modi and Bhutan PM Tobgay reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation(X/ @tsheringtobgay)

"A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon!" Tobgay said in a post on X after PM Modi concluded his visit and departed for India.

PM Modi travelled to Bhutan a day after his visit was postponed due to inclement weather over the airport at Paro. Earlier today, PM Modi also thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and PM Tobgay for their hospitality during his state visit.

As a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, along with Tobgay came to see PM Modi off at Paro International Airport. Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi."

Describing his state visit to Bhutan a very special one, PM Modi said that India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan.

"I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan," he said in another post.

PM Modi conferred with Bhutan’s highest civilian honour:

PM Modi was conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour. He became only the first foreign dignitary and the fourth person to receive this award.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

PM Modi's Bhutan visit:

During his visit, PM Modi pledged New Delhi's support to Bhutan's development efforts and committed to providing ₹10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan. He along with his Bhutanese counterpart reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation and, welcomed the expert-level discussions on the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydro-electric Project. He also inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital in Bhutan indicating the shining example of a strong partnership between the two countries in healthcare.

India and Bhutan also signed six agreements to bolster cooperation in areas ranging from energy, trade, digital connectivity, space, agriculture, and the establishment of rail links.