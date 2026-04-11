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IUML deserves dy cM post, but won’t demand it, says Thangal

The IUML claims a right to the deputy chief minister post but will not demand it, aiming to avoid political narratives that could harm UDF prospects.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:32 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday said that while it has the right to the deputy chief minister post in a UDF government, it will not make a demand for it.

IUML deserves dy cM post, but won’t demand it, says Thangal

“The IUML has had a deputy chief minister in the past and deserves the post. But we are not making a claim for it right now. In the past, we have had CH Mohammed Koya and K Avukader Kutty Naha of IUML become DCMs. Right now, we will not negotiate for the post,” said Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, secretary of the national committee of IUML.

The statement came a day after voters in Kerala hit the polling booths to elect a new government in the state. The Congress and the IUML, part of the UDF arrangement in the state, have claimed that they would win over 100 seats in the 140-seat assembly.

PK Kunhalikutty, seasoned IUML leader, also told local media that while his party deserves the post, it will not put pressure on the Congress while making the claim.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / IUML deserves dy cM post, but won’t demand it, says Thangal
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