J Jayalalithaa death: Probe commission recommends inquiry against VK Sasikala

Just days after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) clarified that there were no errors in the treatment given to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa before she passed away in December 2016, the single-person (retired) justice Arumughaswamy commission recommended that the government should probe VK Sasikala and senior former government officials in connection with the incident.

The commission submitted its report to chief minister MK Stalin on August 27 stating the circumstances surrounding the former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo’s hospitalisation.

The report recommended that the DMK-led government must probe Sasikala (Jayalalithaa’s closest confidante who lived with her), former chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao, former health minister C Vijayabaskar and a few others.

The TN cabinet discussed the 600-page report on Monday evening and decided that they will consult legal experts regarding the recommendations.

“The cabinet has decided to table the commission’s report and the action taken before the legislative assembly,” said a statement from the government. The legislative assembly is expected to be held later this year.

The DMK had promised in its election manifesto that they will “bring out the truth” surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016 and was treated there for 75 days till she passed away on December 5 that year.

However, AIIMS’ three-page report delves deeper into a sequence of events found by the panel, which details out the treatment she had received before her admission and until her death.

The Supreme Court, on November 30, 2021, agreed to Apollo Hospital’s plea to direct the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assist the Arumughaswamy commission.

Following allegations of mystery shrouding her hospitalisation and subsequent death, the then AIADMK government formed the commission as part of a deal negotiated by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam before his merger with Edappadi Palaniswami in 2017.

The Arumughaswamy commission constituted in 2017 got another extension for its tenure until August 24.

On August 20, the AIIMS medical board concluded that Jayalalithaa was given correct medical treatment and there were no errors in the medical attention she received.