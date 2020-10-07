e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists

J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists

Ravinder Raina’s statement comes days after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appealed to local militants in Kashmir to shun violence and promised to help them with jobs.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:42 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina said terrorists must eliminated.
BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina said terrorists must eliminated.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

President of the BJP unit in Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday that “there can never be any rehabilitation policy for the terrorists” and that “they will be paid back in the same coin.”

Raina was reacting to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s recent appeal to local militants to shun the path of violence. He had also promised to help them with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“A terrorist is a terrorist. This Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has bled Jammu and Kashmir for the past 30 years. They (terrorists) go to Pakistan for arms training, come back with arms and ammunition and then kill innocent people and security forces personnel. They can never be given any jobs. The only policy for them is a bullet,” he said.

“Our jawans of army, police and paramilitary forces are combating them 24x7. These terrorists are getting killed. Under PM Modi’s government there can never be any rehabilitation for terrorists in this country,” he asserted.

“Whosover picks up a gun against the nation will be eliminated,” he added.

On the selection list of the Fire and Emergency Services department, Raina said that the list has several irregularities and was discriminatory.

“I have brought the matter to the notice of the LG and urged him to quash this list and conduct the recruitment process afresh. Graduate and post-graduates have been excluded while 8th and 10th pass candidates have been selected. There is strong resentment among the youth of Kashmir as well. It is a big scam and a probe should be ordered,” he said.

Raina said that if the list was not revoked then BJP will approach the court of law for an interim stay on it and then get it quashed.

tags
top news
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
India, Japan finalise key cyber-security deal to boost cooperation on 5G, AI
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi opens with Gill for KKR
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi opens with Gill for KKR
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after nearly a month
‘TRP rating has to be stopped or improved’: Union minister Javadekar
‘TRP rating has to be stopped or improved’: Union minister Javadekar
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
Journalist, 3 others on way to Hathras arrested, charged with anti-terror law
Patel calls for review of UK visa used by Indian companies
Patel calls for review of UK visa used by Indian companies
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In