J&K man held for obscene remark against Assam CRPF martyr’s widow

The crime branch of Assam Police has arrested a man, Syed Abbass, for allegedly making derogatory comments on the widow of slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Sunil Kalita.

Kalita, who hailed from Assam, was killed in an attack by Maoist rebels in Jharkhand on May 28.

According to a release issued by Assam chief minister’s office on Tuesday, Mohammad Abbas Bhat alias Syed Abbass was arrested last week by a team of Assam Police with the help of its Jammu and Kashmir counterpart. He is being brought to Assam on transit remand.

Abbass had allegedly made derogatory remarks on slain Kalita’s wife on the Facebook page of News Live while she was saluting her slain husband during last rites.

Following this, an FIR was lodged in Kamalpur police station on June 15 and a team left for Jammu and Kashmir. Based on support from central and state intelligence agencies, Abbas was arrested last week.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 20:59 IST