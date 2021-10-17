J&K Police clarify no order issued to shift non-locals to security camps

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday clarified it has not issued any advisory asking all its district chiefs in the valley to bring non-locals labourers to army, central paramilitary, and police camps in the wake of the attacks on outsiders in the Valley.

It was earlier reported that an urgent advisory came hours after terrorists fired indiscriminately at non-residents in Wanpoh area of Kashmir’s Kulgam, killing two and injuring one. It said all non-locals have to be shifted to police camps. But later it was clarified that no such advisory was ordered.

Police later identified those who were killed on Sunday as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, while Chunchun Reshi Dev was left injured.

The incident in Kulgam happened a day after a golgappa seller from Bihar’s Banka, Arbind Sah and a non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad were shot dead in Srinagar and Pulwama, respectively. Ahmad belonged to Uttar Pradesh and worked as a carpenter.

The recent spate of attacks against non-locals brings the death toll of civilians killed by armed terrorists to nine in just two weeks. In the first week of October, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a well-known pharmacist in Srinagar, who belonged to the Kashmiri Pandit community, was killed by terrorists. That same evening Virendar Paswan, and Mohammad Shafi Lone were killed in two separate incidents in Srinagar and Bandipora. Paswan was a migrant vendor from Bihar. Following this, terrorists carried out an attack at Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Eidgah on October 8, killing principal Supinder Kaur, a Sikh, and a teacher Deepak Chand, a Hindu from Jammu.

Terrorists have also shot dead two other Kashmiris Majid Ahmad Gojri and Mohammad Shafi Dar on October 2, claiming they were police informers.

