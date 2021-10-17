2 non-local labourers shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam, 4 deaths in 2 days

Terrorists fired at non-native labourers at the Wanpoh area of Kashmir's Kulgam on Sunday evening, killing two and injuring one. This is the third attack in two days as two non-local labourers were killed in two separate attacks on Saturday. The terrorists fired indiscriminately, J&K police said, though their target was labourers from outside of the state. The attack comes as the Valley is witnessing a spate of attacks on civilians, including people who have come to the Valley from outside. The pattern of targetting outsiders has spread scare among the non-locals while J&K leaders say this is to malign Kashmiris.

Those who were killed on Sunday have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev, Joginder Reshi Dev. Chunchun Reshi Dev is injured. All of them are from Bihar, ANI reported.

#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2021

On Saturday, a golgappa seller from Bihar, Arvind Kumar was shot dead in Eidgah of Srinagar. A labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Sagir Ahmad, was killed in Pulwama.

The incidents come after the heinous terrorist attack in the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Eidgah in which the principal and a teacher were killed inside the school premises last week. Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was popular in Srinagar as a pharmacist and owned a well-known pharmacy was shot by the terrorists in the first week of October.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris."These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris," Abdullah said before Sunday's attack was reported.

In the wake of the killings of the civilians, several groups staged anti-Pakistan protests in the Valley on Sunday. The protesters belonging to different groups set ablaze effigies of the Pakistani government to denounce its continued support to the terror activities in the Union Territory, PTI reported.