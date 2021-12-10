'Jab tak suraj chaand rahega': CDS General Bipin Rawat's last journey amid slogans in Capital

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat commenced on his final journey on Friday as a convoy carried the mortal remains of Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat to Delhi Cantonment crematorium. Citizens were seen chanting slogans as the cortege moved towards the Brar Square crematorium from his residence.

A crowd behind the cavalcade, emotional and carrying the national flag, marched along with the cortege of CDS General Rawat. “Jab tak suraj chaand rahega, Bipin ji ka naam rahega,” they chanted as they marched alongside the cortege.WATCH: How India raised slogans to salute CDS Bipin Rawat

The bodies were kept at the residence till 2pm on Friday for people to pay their last rites. The funeral was attended by his counterparts from Sri Lanka and high-ranked military officials from neighbouring Bhutan and Bangladesh also were part of his final journey. General Shavendra Silva, chief of defence staff and commander of the Sri Lanka Army and admiral Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (retd.), the former chief of defence staff of Sri Lanka were part of the procession, news agency ANI reported. Wijegunaratne was also a coursemate of CDS Rawat at the National Defence College.

Brigadier Dorji Rinchen, deputy chief operations officer, Royal Bhutan Army, lieutenant general Bal Krishna Karki, chief of general staff of the Nepali Army and lieutenant general Waker-UZ-Zaman, principal staff officer, armed forces division of Bangladesh were also part of the procession.

The defence advisor and the naval advisor posted at the Pakistan high commission also paid their last respects by visiting Bipin Rawat's residence on Friday.

Among others who paid their respects was also British high commissioner Alex Ellis who lauded the efforts made by CDS Rawat to modernise the Indian Army and said he will also miss a true friend. Emmanuel Lenain, ambassador of France, was also present along with others.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, brigadier LS Lidder, lieutenant colonel H Singh, wing commander PS Chauhan, squadron leader K Singh, Junior Warrant Officers Das and Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh and Jitender, Lance Naiks Vivek and S Teja died as the IAF Mi-17 VH chopper crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the accident.

