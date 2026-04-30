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4 dead, at least 15 missing after boat overturns due to sudden storm in MP's Jabalpur

The incident occurred on Thursday evening after the boat overturned in Bargi river in the MP district due to a sudden storm.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 08:40 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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At least 4 people died by drowning and over a dozen missing after a cruise boat with 35 to 40 people on board overturned in Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 15 people are said to have been missing after the boat overturned in Jabalpur.(PTI)

The incident occurred on Thursday evening after the boat overturned in Bargi river in the MP district due to a sudden storm, PTI news agency reported.

City Superintendent of Police (Bargi town) Anjul Mishra said around eighteen people were rescued from the overturned boat.

Mishra said 35 to 40 people were on the river cruise boat when it overturned because of a sudden storm. He said that four bodies were recovered from the river, while an operation was on in full swing to trace and rescue the missing passengers, according to PTI.

 
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