Jacqueline Fernandez was gifted 50 lakh horse, 9 lakh cat by conman Sukesh: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in a ₹200 crore money laundering case. According to the chargesheet, as quoted by reports, Chandrashekhar revealed during the interrogation that he had gifted a horse worth ₹52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹9 lakh to actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

The name of actor Nora Fatehi has also been mentioned in the chargesheet as the actor was gifted an expensive car by the conman. Both the actors have already been questioned by the ED.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi issued a statement claiming that she was not part of any money laundering activity. “Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation,” the statement said.

Reports said Nora Fatehi attended an event after being invited by Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife Leena Maria Paul and was given the expensive car at the event as a gift.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in August registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of ₹200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country. The ED filed its complaint based on a police FIR. In the FIR, it was alleged that a man posed as a home ministry official promised to help them with the case of their husbands, arrested in 2019 for allegedly causing losses to the tune of over ₹2,000 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd.

In the interrogation, Sukesh claimed that he bribed Tihar jail staff with crores of rupees to run his extortion racket from the jail. Five senior jail officials were arrested for aiding Chandrasekhar to run the extortion racket.

The ED had earlier told the court that money was being moved at Chandrashekhar's wife Paul's instructions. During the investigation, searches were conducted at various places linked to Chandrashekar and his associates in which 6 high-end vehicles were seized. The cars were either in the name of firms of Paul or in the name of third parties. The Delhi Police had alleged that Paul and Chandrashekhar along with others used Hawala routes, created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

(With agency inputs)