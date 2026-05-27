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Jagan accuses Andhra govt of 'neglecting' Sugali Preeti case

Jagan accuses Andhra govt of 'neglecting' Sugali Preeti case

Published on: May 27, 2026 01:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Andhra Pradesh government of "neglecting" the investigation into the Sugali Preeti murder case and alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has "failed" to ensure justice for the victim's family.

Jagan accuses Andhra govt of 'neglecting' Sugali Preeti case

Meanwhile, the ruling TDP has not yet responded to the allegations.

The case relates to the death of Preeti, a minor girl, during the previous TDP regime.

School authorities allegedly maintained that Preeti died by suicide, while her parents claimed sexual assault and murder, citing visible injuries on her body.

The previous YSRCP government transferred the investigation to the CBI, while the family alleged justice remained elusive thereafter.

"The negligence of Naidu's government in the Sugali Preeti case is causing immense anguish to her parents... Despite scientific evidence and reports being available, the government has chosen to remain silent instead of ensuring justice," said Jagan in a post on X late on Tuesday.

According to Jagan, after YSRCP came to power, his government constituted a Special Investigation Team following requests from the victim's parents and advanced the probe.

Questioning the government's approach, the opposition leader alleged that despite the availability of scientific evidence, authorities remained mute spectators instead of taking the investigation to its logical conclusion.

Noting that the grieving parents met him again seeking justice for their daughter, Jagan said he assured them of support.

He asserted that YSRCP would extend complete legal support to the family until justice is delivered in the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
amaravati n chandrababu naidu
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