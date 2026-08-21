Jagan challenges Naidu to order CBI probe into APPSC Group-I exam irregularities

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday challenged chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of irregularities in the conduct of Group-I services (main) examinations by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) during the previous regime.

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI Photo) (PTI)

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Speaking to reporters at the party office, Jagan demanded that the Naidu government, at the same time, should also order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of teachers’ recruitment through district selection committees (DSC) in 2025. “We are asking for the CBI investigation into the allegations on the APPSC Group-I services examination during our regime, because we had not committed any mistake. Does Naidu have the courage to order the CBI probe into the DSC-2025 examinations?”

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Reacting to the allegations made by the chief minister during the discussion on APPSC Group-I (Mains) examinations in the state assembly on Wednesday, the YSRCP chief said the entire process was held in a transparent manner and as per the court directions, giving no room for any misappropriation.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the Group-I preliminary examinations were held in 2018 when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister in his earlier stint. “By making allegations of irregularities in their selection, the chief minister is putting the future of these 163 candidates in jeopardy,” Jagan alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the Group-I preliminary examinations were held in 2018 when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister in his earlier stint. “By making allegations of irregularities in their selection, the chief minister is putting the future of these 163 candidates in jeopardy,” Jagan alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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“The allegations that the evaluation was done by non-qualified persons at Haailand Resorts or elsewhere are rubbish. It was done in the glare of CCTVs in the APPSC office and in educational institutions. It was done in a jumbling method and bar code was used and there is no scope of the evaluator knowing the aspirant,” Jagan said.