Jagan to revamp cabinet on April 11 with new faces

Hyderabad

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to revamp his council of ministers on April 11, a party functionary familiar with the development said.

Except two or three ministers in the present cabinet, Jagan is likely to drop all others and replace them with new faces. “In all probability, he will seek the resignations of the ministers at a cabinet meeting to be held on April 7, so that he can appoint a new set of ministers,” the party leader said, wishing not to be named.

The chief minister is expected to meet Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan with the resignation letters and ask him to make arrangements for the swearing-in of the new ministers.

The party leader said the muhurtham for cabinet restructuring was fixed on April 11, as it happens to be Chaitra Suddha Dasami, a day after Sri Rama Navami, which is considered to be very auspicious.

A CMO spokesperson has also indicated that the cabinet revamp might take place on April 11, unless there are any last-minute changes.

At the time of the formation of the first cabinet in June 2019, Jagan declared that the term of the cabinet would be only two and a half years and that he would revamp it with new faces in December 2021. However, the chief minister deferred his plans by four months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the YSRCP leader quoted above, Jagan is likely to continue the tradition of reserving 50% of the cabinet berths for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women. “The chief minister would also continue with the practice of appointing five deputy chief ministers, representing weaker sections,” he said.

AP to have 26 districts from April 4

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Wednesday announced the reorganisation of existing 13 districts in the state to 26 with effect from April 4.

“The new districts will be officially inaugurated by the chief minister between 9.04 am and 9.45 am on April 4. He will launch district portals and handbooks to make it possible for people to engage in this momentous day,” a CMO spokesperson said.

Jagan held a review meeting at his camp office at Tadepalli to finalise the formation of the new districts after the reorganisation of existing 13 districts. The notification will be issued on April 1 and four sub-committees were constituted under the guidance of the chief minister to ensure a smooth reorganisation process.

At present there are 13 districts in the state: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool.

These districts have been reorganised to see that each of 25 parliamentary constituencies will be converted into one district. However, Araku parliamentary constituency, being the biggest in georgraphical area, was divided into two districts, taking the overall number of districts to 26.

The reorganised districts that will come into existence from April 4 are: Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR district, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, SPS Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Ananthapuram, Sri Satyasai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Sri Balaji.

Jagan directed officials to streamline the office allotment procedure, stating that officers will be required to assume possession of the district office on April 4. Orders would be issued for the appointment of the collectors, joint collectors and superintendents of police for the reorganised districts in a day or two, the CMO spokeperson said.

“All the newly formed 26 districts would have representation in the revamped cabinet as well, including the chief minister, who hails from Kadapa,” the party leader said.

