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Jagan’s former advisor, APBCL ex-MD held in AP liquor irregularities case: ED

The ED arrested Raj Kesireddy and D Vasudeva Reddy in a ₹349 crore liquor scam linked to the YSR Congress regime, revealing extensive money laundering.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Kesireddy Rajasekhara Reddy, alias Raj Kesireddy, the prime accused in the multi-crore liquor case that allegedly took place during the previous YSR Congress party regime in Andhra Pradesh, after day-long raids on his residence and offices linked to him, people familiar with the matter said.

Jagan’s former advisor, APBCL ex-MD held in AP liquor irregularities case: ED

Along with Raj Kesireddy, ED also arrested former managing director of AP Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL) D Vasudeva Reddy in the 349 crore liquor transport irregularities case.

“Both of them were produced before the special court for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) cases at Nampally in Hyderabad,” a police officer privy to the development said.

Since morning, ED authorities conducted searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as part of the investigation into the liquor transportation case linked to the alleged liquor scam during YSRCP rule.

The ED officials conducted searches at premises linked to Raj Kesireddy, who was former information technology advisor to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at Nanakramguda.

Searches were also conducted at the residences and other premises of former civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, his son Karmuri Sunil Kumar, Vasudeva Reddy and his relative Narasimha Reddy.

ED investigation had revealed a money trail of 1048.45 crore in kickbacks. Numerous distilleries were forced to provide these payments in various forms, including cash and gold, as well as through the control and operation of certain distilleries by the liquor syndicate. Additionally, financial benefits were obtained from the transportation of liquor.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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