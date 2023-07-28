'Don't thump the table…not theatrics': Jagdeep Dhankhar-Derek O'Brien spat in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien engaged in a heated argument in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament on Friday that led to the adjournment of the House for the day abruptly.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien protests in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI)

Dhankhar was interrupted by O'Brien, who was pushing for a discussion on the Manipur violence and thumping the desk to make a point over the non-admission of notices given by opposition members under Rule 267 to discuss the situation, prompting Dhankhar to adjourn proceedings.

As many as 47 MPs from parties, including the Congress, Left parties, TMC, SP, AAP, NCP and DMK, had given notices on Friday under the rule that calls for suspension of the listed business and taking up the issue being raised.

A visibly perturbed Dhankhar termed O'Brien's behaviour "theatrics" that would not be tolerated.

"We can't suffer this," he said and adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The House had met for just 27 minutes during which birthday greetings were extended to two members, farewell accorded to retiring Vinay Dinur Tendulkar (BJP), official papers were laid on the table and business listed for the next week.

Dhankhar then read out the names of the 47 MPs who had given notices under Rule 267.

Similar notices had been given right since the start of Monsoon session on July 20. Many opposition MPs have been given 267 notices, none of which have been accepted. Fifty such notices were given on July 25.

Dhankhar said he has already agreed to a short-duration discussion on the issue and asked members to rise above partisan interests and agree to discuss the matter under that rule.

"We in this House are to exemplify our actions that are nationally acclaimed, that inspire and motivate people at large. Having this scenario every day with the same situation does not evoke the kind of respect to which otherwise we should be entitled," he said.

Actions of members of the Upper House "have to be so exemplified that people at large are motivated to emulate them", he said. "I get input from all over. They indicate worrisome, alarming concern."

According to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Rule 267 relates to the suspension of rules. A short-duration discussion, on the other hand, is a brief discussion not exceeding two-and-a-half hours under Rule 176.

"Every day, including the last session and the session before that, we had a number of notices under 267. If I go into the precedence of it, in this century, in the last 23 years, the House is fully aware how many such notices have been admitted," he said.

He went on to list the importance of Question Hour, where MPs put questions to the government. "Question Hour is the heart of parliamentary working," Dhankhar said.

At this point, O'Brien said, "We are aware of this" and sought to press for the motion that opposition parties have been seeking to move since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament last week.

"I know sir you are aware of this. You don't have to state. Just lend your ears. Once you lend your ears, you will understand," Dhankhar said.

But the TMC leader was not in a mood to relent. The chairman asked him to take his seat.

"Mr Derek O'Brien, it has become your habit to engage in theatrics. Every time you rise, you think it is your prerogative. The minimum thing which you can exemplify is to show respect to the chair. If I am saying something, you rise and create theatrics," he said.

'I am on the rule': Derek O'Brien

The TMC leader objected to his actions being termed theatrics and said he was only pressing for the discussion under the rule that opposition parties want.

"I am on the rule," he said, thumping his desk.

This seemed infuriated Dhankhar.

"Don't thump the table. Don't thump it. It is not theatrics," he said. "We will not tolerate this. I am sorry."

As O'Brien continued to make his point, the chairman adjourned the proceedings for the day. Before doing that he stated he would call leaders of political parties.

"We can't suffer this," he said before leaving the House. The House will now meet on Monday, July 31.

(With inputs from PTI)

