Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is BJP's VP nominee, Modi tweets on his ‘illustrious’ career

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday named Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the post of Vice President of India.

The announcement was made by BJP chief JP Nadda following the party's parliamentary board meeting held in Delhi.

Dhankhar, who currently holds the post of the governor in West Bengal, has often been in conflict with chief minister Mamata Banerjee over issues ranging from universities to political violence in the state.

Nadda said Dhankhar is a "kisan putra" (son of farmer) who established himself as "people's governor".

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate.”

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress,” Modi further wrote.

