JD-U supports NDA vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended JD-U's support to NDA's vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankar. The BJP named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate.
Making the announcement, BJP president JP Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan-putra" (son of farmer) who, he said, established himself as a "people's governor".
The Janata Dal-United has already announced that it will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
Kumar has expressed his happiness over the candidature of Murmu for the post of president from the NDA.
Dhankhar has often been in conflict with chief minister Mamata Banerjee over issues ranging from universities to political violence in the state.
Soon after the announcement by Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate.”
Dhankhar tweeted, "Thank you Narendra Modi ji for nominating me as the Vice President candidate for the vice presidential election."
The last date for filing of nomination papers for the election is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.
Body parts of missing farmer found in VTR, officials suspect tiger attack
Body of a farmer, its parts apparently eaten by a wild animal, was recovered in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district of Bihar on Friday, fuelling fears about a man-eater tiger on the prowl, forest officials said. This is the third such incident to occur in Harnatand and its adjoining Chiwtaha range in last few months.
Ex-RJD MLA surrenders in court in minor’s rape case
Former RJD MLA from Sandesh assembly constituency in Bhojpur district of Bihar, Arun Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl in 2019, surrendered before the special POCSO court here on Saturday, a lawyer associated with the case said. On July 18, 2019, a minor girl hailing from Ara escaped from Patna, allegedly from the clutches of people running a sex racket. On July 19, 2019, an FIR was lodged in Ara.
Crackdown on ‘PFI’: Bihar cops make fourth arrest, in Lucknow
The Bihar Police, which had arrested three alleged members of the Popular Front of India from Patna earlier this week, has apprehended another man from Lucknow and brought Jangi to the state, Patna police chief said on Saturday. He had also contested 2020 assembly elections from Darbhanga under the banner of Socialist Democratic Party of India, which is allied to PFI, and polled 600 votes.
Man killed by sister and her family over property dispute in Thane; 3 arrested
A 39-year-old man was attacked by his sister, brother-in-law and nephew over a property dispute at a residential society in Thane on Thursday night. The accused also attacked the man's wife. The accused have been identified as Deepa Thakur, 37, her husband Rajesh Thakur, 37, and son Nikhil Thakur, 19. The deceased, Nandkumar Thakur resided in Mahavir Heights in Kapurbawdi while Deepa and another sister allegedly fought with him over their share in the flat.
Woman kills mother-in-law, held
A 32-year-old woman allegedly killed the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan's mother-in-law by tying a plastic nylon rope around her neck after a heated argument over cooking on Thursday, police officials said on Saturday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the accused Suvarna Sagar Mule (32) of Panchawati society, Chakan, on Saturday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sushama Ashok Mule (71).
