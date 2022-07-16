JD-U supports NDA vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday extended JD-U's support to NDA's vice-president candidate Jagdeep Dhankar. The BJP named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate.

Making the announcement, BJP president JP Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan-putra" (son of farmer) who, he said, established himself as a "people's governor".

The Janata Dal-United has already announced that it will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Kumar has expressed his happiness over the candidature of Murmu for the post of president from the NDA.

Dhankhar has often been in conflict with chief minister Mamata Banerjee over issues ranging from universities to political violence in the state.

Soon after the announcement by Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate.”

Dhankhar tweeted, "Thank you Narendra Modi ji for nominating me as the Vice President candidate for the vice presidential election."

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has extended JD-U's support to Dhankhar as the Vice President.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the election is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON