Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS, collapsed mid-event before resigning: Report

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar abruptly resigned from the post on Tuesday evening, citing health reasons and sparking concerns along with speculation over his sudden exit. President Droupadi Murmu accepted Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation on Tuesday from the post of the Vice President of India.(File/PTI)

In his resignation letter, Jagdeep Dhankhar said he is resigning to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice. While his decision to step down may look abrupt, there have been several recent incidents when Dhankhar was visibly keeping unwell while attending public events, even though he appeared energetic in Rajya Sabha, which he presided over as chairperson.

In March this year, Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for some days after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain. After his hospitalisation, he was advised to cut back his trips outside of the national capital for some time, reported PTI news agency.

Dhankhar collapsed in Nainital

Following that, Dhankhar collapsed while attending the Golden Jubilee of Kumaon University during his visit to Nainital in Uttarakhand in June. According to officials, the room where he was attending an event was “stuffy” and the day was "unusually hot”, which could have led to Dhankhar fainting briefly, the report added.

Earlier this month as well, Dhankhar was seen walking with the support of his wife, Sudesh, and an aide during his visit to Kerala.

Just last week, on July 17, as Dhankhar went to Vatika developed by Delhi’s Lt Governor VK Saxena, he felt unwell and took some time to recover after his wife offered him water.

All these recent incidents point to the declining health of the now former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, even though his resignation has sent shockwaves among political circles due to his move.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation on Tuesday from the post of Vice President of India and the letter has also been notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Dhankhar good health and said that he served the country in various capacities. “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health,” PM Modi wrote on X.

