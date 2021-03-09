Jagdish Pareek, founder of Help India, conferred with Helping Hand award

Born in 1986, Dr Jagdish Pareek has spent most of his life learning and giving back to the country. The great philanthropist completed his B Sc from Maharshi Dayanand University, Haryana and later earned his MBA from Indian Business School, Hyderabad.

It is a combination of learnings from college along with life lessons that enable Dr Pareek to continually excel in every sector of life. His brainchild, Help India Online Foundation strives towards development in India.

With the entire world in unprecedented circumstances, good Samaritans such as Dr. Pareek rise to the occasion. In the past year, he has distributed sanitisers and masks across India. His good deeds have received praise from the HQ Southern Western Command, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and various local politicians in Rajasthan.

Owing to his untiring dedication and commitment towards helping the country, Dr Jagdish Pareek was recently conferred with Asia's Helping Hand Award 2020/2021. The award was presented by ASIA Awards. In the past, the philanthrope has been awarded the Shiksha Ratna Award (2018) and Teaching Excellence Award (2020) for his contributions to the field of education. Furthermore, he received the Manav Mitra Award (2019) and currently holds the World Record in Government Skill Training (2017).

"It is an honour to be recognized by ASIA and the Government of India. I believe that it is every citizen's duty to give back to their country and help their communities. The entire team at Help India Online have worked tirelessly to ensure that our programmes continue to run and help those in need. It is important to be united as a nation, especially in times like these. It is my goal to make India a universal leader and urge every Indian to help in the process," said Dr Jagdish Pareek, upon receiving the award.

Dr Pareek's Help India Online was founded in 2018 with the vision of working primarily on 5 social programs - Education, Preventive Health, Employment, Helping Hands, and Entrepreneurship. The foundation currently offers more than 10,000 digital and professional online courses for free.

Furthermore, Dr Pareek has trained more than 2.3 lac teachers of public and private schools across India. Dr Pareek has also written 16 books for the State Board based on neuro research. His love for education enabled him to become the Director of Asia's first Meta-skills and Neuroscience Research Centre.

Dr Jagdish Pareek is a man of many talents and passions who wishes to see his country excel. To further achieve his goals, he aims to train 20,00,000 coaches across India while also working towards bringing a change in the Indian education system. Along with education, he also wishes to improve the health infrastructure of the country and continually work towards aiding as many as possible.