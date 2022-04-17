Jahangirpuri Hanuman Jayanti clash: 9 arrested; Delhi BJP says ‘conspiracy' | 10 points

With heavy police deployment, the situation in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri remained tense but under control, hours after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening. There was stone-pelting and some vehicles were set on fire injuring eight police personnel and a civilian. DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said 9 arrests have been made in connection with Saturday's violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak over and asked them to maintain law and order.

Cop shot, 7 injured as groups clash in Delhi

Here are the top developments of Jahangirpuri violence

1. BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans visited Jahangirpuri at night. "I couldn't sleep; wanted to go and check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute's track," the BJP MP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. "The situation is under control in today's incident in NW District. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against rioters," Rakesh Asthana said on Saturday night.

3. Delhi Police which launched a probe into the clash said it was a traditional procession and was being escorted by police personnel. The clash erupted as the procession reached Kushal cinema hall.

4. More than 5-6 police personnel were injured and a civilian was also hurt, reports said.

5. In a purported video of the incident, the authenticity of which is not confirmed, people could be seen throwing stones at the procession while some people were brandishing swords.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. After the clash, the entire National capital Region was put on a high alert. Noida Police conducted a flag march on Saturday night.

7. The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday issued a state-wide alert and UP’s additional director general of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said senior officials in the field have been asked to keep a close watch on sensitive areas of their respective districts.

8. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace. "The country cannot progress without peace, all people have to maintain peace, law and order. If needed, there is an agency, there is the police, whose responsibility is there. It is the responsibility of the central government to create peace and order in Delhi," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir condemned the violence and said it is against the culture of Delhi. "The stone pelting on the procession is very sad. It is against the thinking and the culture of Delhi. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace and the culprits should be punished severely," the MP said.

10. Delhi BJP said a probe should be launched into the role of the "illegal immigrants" behind the incident. "I want to ask (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal why is he providing water and electricity to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said in a video message. North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said illegal migrants are a big threat in the area,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail