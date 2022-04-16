Situation in Jahangirpuri under control, don't believe in rumours: Delhi top cop
The Delhi Police on Saturday said the situation in Jahangirpuri was under control and assured strict action against rioters, this after violence erupted during Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area.
“In today's incident in NW District, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against rioters,” Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana tweeted.
“Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media,” he added. Two police personnel were injured after clashes between two communities during the procession. Stones were pelted during the clashes. Heavy police deployment was put in place after violence.
“The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner, Law & Order, told ANI.
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi top cop and special commissioner Deependra Pathak, asking them to maintain law and order. According to PTI, the Delhi Police also briefed the top officials of the home ministry on the violence, which is keeping a close watch on the situation.
The force also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the violence which took place during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources said.
"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. Appeal to people to maintain peace," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
QR code based digital payment system starts at head post offices
In an effort to make its services customer friendly, the Department of Posts has started UPI QR code based digital payment system at all booking counters of head post offices across the country including Varanasi. Postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav said in the first phase, this service has been started from April 16.
Derailment delays train services for over 14 hours
Mumbai Local train services on main Central Railways between CSMT and Kalyan were affected for over 14 hours after the derailment of three coaches of a mail train on Friday night. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there will be investigation if human error caused the collision. At 9.45 pm on Friday night , three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station.
HC strikes down GR allowing deduction of 10% land acquisition amount paid to tribals
The Bombay high court on Wednesday struck down a July 2010 Government Resolution (GR) issued by the state government authorising the deduction of 10% from the compensation paid to tribals for the acquisition of the Class II occupancy lands allotted to them by the government. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by tribals from Vasai.
Soren faces EC probe over mining lease to self
The Election Commission of India has begun a probe into allegations that a mining lease on a government land was granted to Jharkhand chief minister Heman Soren last year, which amounts to holding an “office of profit” and hence could invite his disqualification from the legislative assembly under the Representation of People's Act, people aware of the development said on Saturday.
Radiation helps in moderate Covid cases: AIIMS study
Ruchirkumar@hindustantimes.com Adding low dose pulmonary radiotherapy to the treatment of patients as per institutional protocol, in case of moderate Covid-19 pneumonia patients, has been found to be beneficial in stopping the progression of the disease to severe stage, says a research conducted by Patna's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Of the 13 patients studied, seven were taken up in the radiation arm and six not given radiotherapy.
