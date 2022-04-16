Violence after stones pelted at Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Violence broke out in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday as stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through the area, resulting in injuries to police personnel and locals. “A clash broke out in Jahangirpuri . All officers are on the ground and situation is under control,” a senior Delhi Police officer was quoted as saying.
According to the police, stone pelting took place in block B and C in Jahangirpuri. Following the violence, a heavy security cover has been deployed in the area.
“Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media,” tweeted Rakesh Asthana, the Delhi Police commissioner.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, also tweeted on the incident.
The incident comes in the wake of communal clashes in various states on April 10 on the occasion of Ram Navami. Also, on Saturday, as many as 13 opposition parties, in a joint statement, urged people to maintain peace and harmony, and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s for keeping silent despite the prevailing atmosphere in the country.
Also Read | Oppn leaders issue joint appeal on hate speech, communal violence, target govt
In February 2020, communal riots broke out in northeast Delhi as protests against and in favour of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn.
(This is a developing story)
-
Vice-president, wife offer prayers at KV, Kaal Bhairav temples
They felt overwhelmed after seeing the beauty and grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor. The vice-president and Naidu's wife also paid floral tributes to the statue of Mother India on the KV corridor also known as KV Dham premises. Naidu asked about the KV corridor from the officers present there. He was also presented with a stole. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also accompanied them.
-
Delhi reports 461 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 5.33%
Delhi on Saturday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, from 366 a day before, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate also increased from 3.95 per cent to 5.33 per cent during the same period, according to data shared by the city health department. The active cases stand at 1262.
-
BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik booked for threatening female friend
A case has been registered against BJP's Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, at CBD Belapur police station for threatening his female friend a year ago. A month ago, the woman, a resident of Sea Bridge Tower in Nerul, lodged a complaint against Naik at Nerul police station claiming that Naik had stopped providing for her and their 14-year-old son. The case registered against Naik is a bailable offence, said senior police inspector from CBD Belapur police station, Anil Patil.
-
Maharashtra sees slight spike in Covid-19; 98 cases reported in 24 hours
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827. There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now. Mumbai city reported 43 cases but no deaths. Latur division reported four cases while no case was reported in the Kolhapur division.
-
Kolhapur bypolls: BJP’s vote share increases, but loss a setback for state unit chief
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Satyajit Kadam managed to get almost double the votes from around 40,000 in 2014 to 78,000 this time at north Kolhapur assembly bypolls. However, the loss to the Congress candidate has brought jolt to the party state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who hails from Kolhapur and spearheaded the campaign. In the latest polls, Kadam polled 78,025 votes against 97,332 secured by winning Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics