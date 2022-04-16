Violence after stones pelted at Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Violence broke out in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday as stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through the area, resulting in injuries to police personnel and locals. “A clash broke out in Jahangirpuri . All officers are on the ground and situation is under control,” a senior Delhi Police officer was quoted as saying.

According to the police, stone pelting took place in block B and C in Jahangirpuri. Following the violence, a heavy security cover has been deployed in the area.

“Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media,” tweeted Rakesh Asthana, the Delhi Police commissioner.

Strict action will be taken against rioters.



Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media. (2/2)#Jahangirpuri — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 16, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, also tweeted on the incident.

दिल्ली के जहांगीर पुरी में शोभायात्रा में पथराव की घटना बेहद निंदनीय है। जो भी दोषी हों उन पर सख़्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। सभी लोगों से अपील- एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर शांति बनाए रखें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2022

The incident comes in the wake of communal clashes in various states on April 10 on the occasion of Ram Navami. Also, on Saturday, as many as 13 opposition parties, in a joint statement, urged people to maintain peace and harmony, and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s for keeping silent despite the prevailing atmosphere in the country.

Also Read | Oppn leaders issue joint appeal on hate speech, communal violence, target govt

In February 2020, communal riots broke out in northeast Delhi as protests against and in favour of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn.

(This is a developing story)