Home / India News / Jaipur: 57-year-old recites Gayatri Mantra as doctors remove brain tumour
Jaipur: 57-year-old recites Gayatri Mantra as doctors remove brain tumour

The tumour was located in a sensitive region of the brain; even a slight error during the surgical procedure could result in loss of speech or even paralysis. But a team under Doctor KK Bansal performed the complex surgery, which lasted for four hours, and saved the life of the retired constable.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:02 AM IST
The patient Ridhamlal Ram had epilepsy which causes seizures.(Representative Photo/AFP)

In a medical miracle, a man survived a complex brain surgery to remove a tumour. The surgery was carried out at Narayana Hospital in Jaipur, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported on Tuesday. The patient - a retired constable - kept chanting the Gayatri Mantra during the surgery, according to Live Hindustan.

The constable, identified as Ridhamlal Ram, had epilepsy which caused severe seizures and also affected his speech, Live Hindustan reported. The doctors diagnosed a low-grade tumour in the area of brain responsible for speech.

Even a slight error during the surgical procedure could have resulted in loss of speech or even paralysis due to the location of the tumour. But a team under Doctor KK Bansal performed the complex surgery, which lasted for four hours, and saved the life of the 57-year-old.

Live Hindustan quoted zonal clinical director Dr Mala Aron to report that the team used a high-end operating microscope to focus on the precise location of the tumour and eliminate the chances of error. The doctor said that such surgery is conducted at very few places in the country.

The doctors kept Ram awake during the surgical procedure and he chanted the Gayatri Mantra. The doctors said that they usually give anesthesia to patients during a surgery, but Ram was operated upon in full consciousness to understand the impact of the procedure on various parts of the brain and remove any chances of error.

A similar incident was reported in 2018 when a 30-year-old accountant kept chanting the Hanuman Chalisa during a brain surgery.

