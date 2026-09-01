New Delhi, The Jaipur Literature Festival will celebrate its landmark 20th edition from January 14 to 18 next year, marking two decades of literary exchange, cultural dialogue and multilingual storytelling, organisers said on Tuesday.

Jaipur Literature Festival to celebrate 20th edition in January 2027

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Supported by the government of Rajasthan, the festival's 20th edition will be held at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur under the theme "20 Years of Ideas. Stories. Conversations".

The festival, which began in 2008, has hosted more than 8,000 writers, speakers and artists and welcomed over five million visitors on-ground, while reaching an estimated audience of more than one billion through digital platforms, broadcast partnerships and media networks, informed the organisers.

Over the past two decades, the festival has brought together conversations spanning literature, history, politics, science, economics, philosophy, arts, gender studies, health, migration and the environment.

Its international footprint has also expanded, with more than 15 editions held across countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Australia, the Middle East, the Maldives and Ireland.

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{{^usCountry}} The literary festival has featured Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, heads of state, economists, philosophers, artists and other leading voices from literature, culture and public life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The literary festival has featured Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, heads of state, economists, philosophers, artists and other leading voices from literature, culture and public life. {{/usCountry}}

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Its organisers also highlighted the festival's focus on India's linguistic diversity and multilingual storytelling, saying it has amplified voices across Indian and international languages and supported translation and cross-linguistic exchange.

In fact, as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, the festival's announcement has been released simultaneously across all 22 official languages of India.

"The soul of India lies in her literary heritage and linguistic diversity. It is only appropriate that we celebrate our milestone 20th year with a tribute to her many languages through our 'Bhasha Swarmala' series," Namita Gokhale, award-winning author and co-director of JLF, said in a statement.

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Sanjoy K. Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts and producer of the JLF, said the festival was built on the belief that books and ideas have the power to bring people together.

"What has sustained the festival is the generosity of our writers, the curiosity of our audiences, and a shared commitment to dialogue across languages, cultures and perspectives," Roy said.

Preeta Singh, president of Teamwork Arts, said the festival had grown into a leading literary and cultural platform while remaining rooted in books, ideas and meaningful dialogue.

She said the next chapter would focus on deeper collaborations, reaching new audiences and creating greater cultural impact in India and around the world.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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