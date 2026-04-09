Jaipur Metro phase 2, two Arunachal hydro projects get cabinet green light

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday cleared the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project, a 41-km North-South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, at a cost of ₹13,037.66 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during at a post-meeting media briefing.

The Jaipur Metro Ph-2 corridor will interconnect with the operational 11.64-km Phase-1 East-West line from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar(Representational image)

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The 50:50 Centre-state joint venture, to be executed by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), is expected to be completed by September 2031.

“Jaipur has emerged as a major hub for tourism, conferences, healthcare and education, and its proximity to New Delhi further adds to its importance. Keeping all these factors in mind, Phase 2 is being taken up,” Vaishnaw said.

Spanning 36 stations — including 34 elevated and two underground — the corridor will link high-traffic areas such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital, Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar. Underground stations near Jaipur Airport will ease access for flyers.

The corridor will interconnect with the operational 11.64-km Phase-1 East-West line from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar through interchanges and feeder services. Phase-1 currently logs around 60,000 daily riders. Phase 2 is expected to boost public transport usage and cater to a growing population projected to reach one crore in the coming years.

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{{^usCountry}} “Jaipur is set for a major infrastructural upgrade. Cabinet approval for Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is a significant step towards sustainable urban growth. It will expand connectivity, reduce congestion and enhance ease of living,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Jaipur is set for a major infrastructural upgrade. Cabinet approval for Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is a significant step towards sustainable urban growth. It will expand connectivity, reduce congestion and enhance ease of living,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aligned with Rajasthan’s transit-oriented development (TOD) policy-2025, the project aims to reduce traffic congestion and emissions in the Jaipur metropolitan region, according to a PIB release. The project is expected to help decongest roads by reducing an estimated 2.4 lakh vehicles by 2055. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aligned with Rajasthan’s transit-oriented development (TOD) policy-2025, the project aims to reduce traffic congestion and emissions in the Jaipur metropolitan region, according to a PIB release. The project is expected to help decongest roads by reducing an estimated 2.4 lakh vehicles by 2055. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the release, the project has an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) above the 14% threshold, indicating strong socio-economic viability. It will be funded through equity support from the Centre and the state, subordinate debt and multilateral financing in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the release, the project has an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) above the 14% threshold, indicating strong socio-economic viability. It will be funded through equity support from the Centre and the state, subordinate debt and multilateral financing in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017. {{/usCountry}}

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In another key decision, the Cabinet approved two major hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The 1,720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project, to be developed on the Subansiri river at a cost of ₹26,070 crore, is expected to be completed in 96 months and generate around 6,870 million units of renewable energy annually.

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu wrote on X, “This 1720 MW project will not only enhance India’s energy security but also drive infrastructure development, create jobs, and improve livelihoods across Arunachal Pradesh, especially in remote district.”

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The 1,200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project, with an investment of ₹14,106 crore, will be developed in the Lohit basin in Anjaw district and is expected to be completed in 78 months, generating about 4,853 million units annually. “With a capacity of 1200 MW, this project on the Lohit river will strengthen power supply, support grid stability, and bring infrastructure, employment, and development to the region,” wrote Khandu in another post.

Both projects will be implemented through a joint venture between THDC India Limited and the state government.

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