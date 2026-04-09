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Jaipur Metro phase 2, two Arunachal hydro projects get cabinet green light

The Union Cabinet approved the ₹13,037.66 crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project, spanning 41 km with 36 stations.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 08:23 am IST
By HT Correspondents
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The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday cleared the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project, a 41-km North-South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, at a cost of 13,037.66 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during at a post-meeting media briefing.

The Jaipur Metro Ph-2 corridor will interconnect with the operational 11.64-km Phase-1 East-West line from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar(Representational image)

The 50:50 Centre-state joint venture, to be executed by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), is expected to be completed by September 2031.

“Jaipur has emerged as a major hub for tourism, conferences, healthcare and education, and its proximity to New Delhi further adds to its importance. Keeping all these factors in mind, Phase 2 is being taken up,” Vaishnaw said.

Spanning 36 stations — including 34 elevated and two underground — the corridor will link high-traffic areas such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital, Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar. Underground stations near Jaipur Airport will ease access for flyers.

The corridor will interconnect with the operational 11.64-km Phase-1 East-West line from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar through interchanges and feeder services. Phase-1 currently logs around 60,000 daily riders. Phase 2 is expected to boost public transport usage and cater to a growing population projected to reach one crore in the coming years.

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved two major hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The 1,720 MW Kamala Hydro Electric Project, to be developed on the Subansiri river at a cost of 26,070 crore, is expected to be completed in 96 months and generate around 6,870 million units of renewable energy annually.

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu wrote on X, “This 1720 MW project will not only enhance India’s energy security but also drive infrastructure development, create jobs, and improve livelihoods across Arunachal Pradesh, especially in remote district.”

The 1,200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project, with an investment of 14,106 crore, will be developed in the Lohit basin in Anjaw district and is expected to be completed in 78 months, generating about 4,853 million units annually. “With a capacity of 1200 MW, this project on the Lohit river will strengthen power supply, support grid stability, and bring infrastructure, employment, and development to the region,” wrote Khandu in another post.

Both projects will be implemented through a joint venture between THDC India Limited and the state government.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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