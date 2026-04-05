New interiors, colour themes, PVC flooring: Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects upgraded coaches of Amrit Bharat trains
The improving coach design will provide better onboard ambience, and a safe, comfortable, and world-class travel experience to passengers
From new colour themes to upgraded components like PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, curtains, and modified lavatory areas, the new Amrit Bharat coaches is set to get an upgrade.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the sample coaches for the next-generation Amrit Bharat trains at the New Delhi railway station.
These sample coaches have been designed to enhance passenger comfort, aesthetics, and overall travel experience, the Indian Railways said.
New colour themes
The sample coaches feature a unique colour theme with coordinated shades across key components, including PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains, and lavatory areas.
The colour scheme has been introduced to offer a modern, elegant and uniform aesthetic. At the same time, it will help in uniformity and ease of maintenance.
Fire safety compliant material
The material used in the coaches is compliant with HL3 fire safety standards, reducing the risk of fire accidents. This is being done to ensure passenger safety and improve visual appeal.
The initiative of improving coach design is being done to modernise rolling stock, improve onboard ambience, and provide a safe, comfortable, and world-class travel experience to passengers across all segments.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also took to X and informed that the railway has prepared models of coaches with new designs and better toilet facilities.
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Earlier this year, Vaishnaw said that Amrit Bharat trains are made for ordinary citizens with a sense of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and upliftment of all. He also said that the general coach has the same facilities as any premium coach would, and added that the improvements will be made continuously to make it better.
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Pointing to the features of the train, Vaishnaw said it has good quality seats, fans, charging points, lumbar support chairs and well-designed toilets.
On Saturday, Vaishnaw also announced new improvements which will be made in the New Delhi Railway Station. Approximately 1500 AI cameras will be installed for security, he said. Further, every employee and vendor will be provided with an ID card and jacket to ensure their identification.