New interiors, colour themes, PVC flooring: Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects upgraded coaches of Amrit Bharat trains

From new colour themes to upgraded components like PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, curtains, and modified lavatory areas, the new Amrit Bharat coaches is set to get an upgrade. The colour scheme has been introduced in the sample coach of Amri Bharat trains, to offer a modern, elegant and uniform aesthetic. (HT Photo) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the sample coaches for the next-generation Amrit Bharat trains at the New Delhi railway station. These sample coaches have been designed to enhance passenger comfort, aesthetics, and overall travel experience, the Indian Railways said. New colour themes The sample coaches feature a unique colour theme with coordinated shades across key components, including PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains, and lavatory areas. The colour scheme has been introduced to offer a modern, elegant and uniform aesthetic. At the same time, it will help in uniformity and ease of maintenance.

Sample for new coach deasign for Amrit Bharat trains

Fire safety compliant material The material used in the coaches is compliant with HL3 fire safety standards, reducing the risk of fire accidents. This is being done to ensure passenger safety and improve visual appeal. The initiative of improving coach design is being done to modernise rolling stock, improve onboard ambience, and provide a safe, comfortable, and world-class travel experience to passengers across all segments. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also took to X and informed that the railway has prepared models of coaches with new designs and better toilet facilities. Also read: Pune railway division pushes ₹398 crore yard re-modelling plan

Changed color scheme and design in sample coach of Amrit Bharat trains