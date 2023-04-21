Jaishankar discusses Sudan fighting with UN chief; PM Modi to review situation

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed the security situation in Sudan, including ways to get stranded Indian nationals out of the country, during a meeting with UNSecretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said his meeting with UN chief Antonio Guterres was largely focused on the situation in Sudan. (Twitter/DrSJaishankar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaishankar made a stopover in New York on Thursday while en route to Latin America for a four-nation tour. He told reporters that his meeting with Guterres was largely focused on the situation in Sudan, though they also discussed the Ukraine crisis and India’s G20 presidency.

Guterres has called for a ceasefire of “at least three days” in Sudan over Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. He said they have been in contact with the parties and believe that a ceasefire is possible. The pause would “allow civilians trapped in conflict zones to escape and to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies,” Guterres added, according to news agency AFP.

India has been in contact with key regional players such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and global powers such as the US since intense fighting erupted last week, exploring ways to ensure the safety of more than 2,500 Indian nationals in the northeast African country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting on Friday to review the situation of Indians in Sudan, people familiar with the matter said.

“In Sudan, the UN is at the heart of the efforts to establish a ceasefire and that is really key. Because at the moment, unless there is a ceasefire and unless there are [safe] corridors, it’s not safe for people to come out,” Jaishankar said after his meeting with Guterres.

“The focus is really how do you get the diplomatic processes to yield the desired result, and the desired result is a workable, on-the-ground observed ceasefire. And then to take the next step, which is how do you create corridors for movement, options for movement [and] assembly points,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India on Thursday advised its citizens in Sudan to shelter in place amid the fighting between the regular army and a rival paramilitary force, with officials saying New Delhi has contingency plans in place to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals.

The continued fighting between forces loyal to Sudan Army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and supporters of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has quashed hopes for a ceasefire. One Indian national was among the more than 300 people killed so far in the fighting, which has forced thousands to flee the capital of Khartoum.

Jaishankar said he had been in touch with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK and Egypt, while Indian officials have been advising expatriates in Sudan to stay calm and not take unnecessary risks. The need of the hour is diplomacy that leads to a truce and creates conditions on the ground for the safety of the people, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added in a tweet: “India strongly supports efforts towards an early ceasefire, leading to creation of safe corridors. Will continue to work closely with UN and other partners in this regard.”

According to the website of the Indian embassy in Khartoum, there are about 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan, many of them professionals working in key sectors. A sizeable number of Indian businesspeople, who travelled to Sudan to finalise deals before the Eid holidays, have been stranded in hotels in Khartoum.

Jaishankar travelled from New York to Guyana, the first leg of his visit to Latin America. He will also travel to Panama (April 24-25), Colombia (April 25-27) and the Dominican Republic (April 27-29). This will be his first visit to these countries as the foreign minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tour is aimed at bolstering India’s trade and bilateral ties with the four countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON