Jaishankar, Israel foreign minister discuss Hormuz blockade, West Asia crisis amid US-Iran deadlock

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday discussed the West Asia crisis over a phone call, days after talks between US and Iran failed to produce a peaceful resolution of the war started by the Israeli-American attacks on Tehran about six weeks ago.

"Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation," the EAM said on his phone call with Sa'ar.(X:@DrSJaishankar/ AFP)

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The conversation between Jaishankar and Sa'ar focused on Iran's nuclear programme, transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the situation in Lebanon, the Israeli minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also said that discussions had taken place on West Asia. He did not share more particulars. “Had a telecon this afternoon with Israel FM @gidonsaar. Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation,” the EAM said in a brief post.

Also Read | Israel, Lebanon to hold talks in US next week; IDF continues to attack Hezbollah

US stance on Iran nuclear programme critical: Sa'ar

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{{^usCountry}} Elaborating on the talks held with Jaishankar, Sa'ar asserted that he had told Jaishankar that the American stance during negotiations on “conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elaborating on the talks held with Jaishankar, Sa'ar asserted that he had told Jaishankar that the American stance during negotiations on “conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Israeli foreign minister also alleged what he described as Iran's “economic terrorism” in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it would harm “freedom of navigation and the global economy". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Israeli foreign minister also alleged what he described as Iran's “economic terrorism” in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it would harm “freedom of navigation and the global economy". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further said he told Jaishankar that this would require action from “all countries, including India and our friends in the Gulf". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said he told Jaishankar that this would require action from “all countries, including India and our friends in the Gulf". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Does Iran charge India a toll for the Strait of Hormuz passage? Tehran's envoy answers India raises concerns over situation in Lebanon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Does Iran charge India a toll for the Strait of Hormuz passage? Tehran's envoy answers India raises concerns over situation in Lebanon {{/usCountry}}

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This comes even as India had expressed concern on the increasing civilian casualties in Lebanon amid strikes by Israel.

Lebanon has been one of the flashpoints in negotiations between US and Iran, with the latter saying the two-week truce decided upon included Lebanon. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier claimed that the ceasefire agreed upon by US and Iran exempted Israel's action against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing in New Delhi on recent developments in West Asia, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the situation in Lebanon “very disturbing", given India's longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the region. Jaiswal highlighted that around 1000 Indian nationals were living in Lebanon.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties that have been reported in Lebanon. As a troop-contributing country to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) – which is invested in Lebanon's peace and security – the trajectory of events is very disturbing,” the MEA spokesperson stated.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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